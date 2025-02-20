Kylie Kelce Hilariously Explained Why Jason Kelce Is Not Her Emergency Contact
No man is more suited for the viral emergency contact trend than the one and only luchador mask-wearing, Big Soap-hating and shameless beer-guzzling Jason Kelce.
For those unfamiliar with the latest TikTok fad, people are posting videos on social media in which they make fun of their emergency contact as someone who lacks the trusty traits of a dependable parent. Instead, they’re more like a questionably qualified goofball who’s usually up to embarrassing no-good shenanigans.
So, Jason is perfect for the job—well, not quite, says Kylie Kelce.
Kylie revealed in a teaser for this week’s episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast that Jason is actually not her emergency contact and gave a simple justification.
“I’ve seen a lot of you commenting that Jason is my emergency contact. Um, no he’s not,” Kylie said. “My husband is not my emergency contact. I know, earth-shattering. My mother is my emergency contact, and let me tell you why.
“He gets so many random people calling him. It is insane how many people call him from random phone numbers that he does not pick up a phone call unless it’s from someone that he knows and that is saved in his phone… I have full faith I would have it be Jason if I thought he was gonna answer the phone.”
Mother knows best. Always.