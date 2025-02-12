Kylie Kelce Opened Up About How She Learned Travis Kelce Was Dating Taylor Swift
Kylie Kelce took a break from her own podcast to appear on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy. Host Alex Cooper talked to Kylie extensively about her relationship with her husband Jason Kelce, but also had a few questions about the relationship of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
It turns out that yes, Kylie Kelce and Taylor Swift have been on a double-date with the Kelce brothers, but not in public. Taylor made a home-cooked meal, but Kylie didn't eat because she was eight-weeks pregnant.
While she may not have had one of Swift's famous breakfast pastries yet, she did hint at the timeline for which both she and Jason learned Travis was dating Taylor, saying, "We knew before everyone else knew."
Cooper rightly guessed that the relationship was not part of the family group chat, but Kelce says that she and Jason found out together, saying, "We knew before they hard-launched with her going to a game."
And there you have it. Absolutely no new details beyond Kylie Kelce revealing she didn't feel like eating one time when she was at Taylor Swift's house. Perhaps we'll learn a bit more in the next episode of Kelce's podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, this Thursday.