Kyren Williams Explains Training Camp Decision Amid Rams Contract Talks: 'No Brainer'
There had been some speculation that Los Angeles Rams star running back Kyren Williams could potentially hold out during training camp as he continues to angle for a new contract from the organization.
Appearing at camp on Tuesday, Williams was quick to shut down any such speculation, making clear that he fully intended to be there and on the field during training camp, calling the decision to be there for his teammates "a no-brainer."
"For me there was no decision. I play football. That's what I do, that's what I love. At the end of the day, I do this not for the money, not for the fame or the popularity, but to take care of my family... For me, it's a lot bigger than a contract negotiation. For me, it's putting my feet on the ground and continuing to get better... For me, being here right now, it's a no-brainer. I got people I've got to take care of, and putting my feet on the grass is the only way I know how to do that," Williams said when asked about the possibility of holidng out for a new deal.
Williams noted that there's been progress made towards a new deal, but he's not sure when anything will be finalized. He said that nothing would change if the contract wasn't wrapped up before the season stars.
Williams, 24, is entering his fourth NFL season. He played in 16 games for the Rams last season and racked up 1,299 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He has 2,443 yards and 26 touchdowns in the last two seasons, having emerged as one of the league's most effective backs in the red zone.
He's due to make $5.34 million in 2025 and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, though there seems to be optimism a long-term extension can be reached.