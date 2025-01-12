Lamar Jackson Compares Derrick Henry to Lightning McQueen After Ravens' Playoff Win
The Baltimore Ravens' ground attack was the key cog behind their 28–14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round, and Lamar Jackson had an apt comparison for superstar running back Derrick Henry after the game.
Speaking to reporters about one of Henry's two touchdown runs, Jackson comically broke down the play by likening Henry to star racecar Lightning McQueen from the Disney movie Cars.
"Cars, you watch the movie Cars?" Jackson asked reporters.
"You know when Lightning McQueen is flying, flashing past?" said Jackson while gesturing with his hands. "That's how Derrick looks. When he was running past, and all them guys are just––and look, it looks like a movie, bro. I'm not going to lie to you. I'd rather be watching it than be on the opposite side of the ball."
On the play in question, Henry broke free for a 44-yard rushing touchdown after splitting straight through the seams of the Steelers' defense. He then outmatched as many as six Pittsburgh defenders in a foot race to the end zone, looking very much like a seven-time Piston Cup winner in the process. At the height of his prolific run, Henry was clocked in moving over 20 mph.
Henry and Jackson combined for 41 carries, 267 yards and two touchdowns in the game as the dynamic duo caused fits for the Steelers all night long.