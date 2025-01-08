Lamar Jackson Details Move He Does to Avoid Myles Garrett in Funny Mic'd-Up Chat
There's one defensive end in the NFL right now that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson admitted still gives him the most trouble: the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett.
In the new episode for HBO Max's Hard Knocks, which comes out on Tuesday night, cameras caught a moment where Jackson detailed the moves he does in order to avoid Garrett sacking him. These moves must've worked out well for the quarterback, as he wasn't sacked during the Ravens' 35–10 win over the Browns last Saturday.
"I don't know if it depends on how he's feeling," Jackson said about Garrett. "He looked bigger this year. He looked like he picked up more weight... he different."
Here Jackson is demonstrating the moves.
It's understandable why Jackson would say Garrett as the two AFC North teams have to face each other at least twice a season.
Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year for a reason—he's good at what he does. And, Garrett finished second in sacks this season with 14. Jackson's lucky he was never sacked by Garrett this season.