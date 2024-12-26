Lamar Jackson Had a Funny Three-Word Flex About His Fastest NFL Run Ever
Lamar Jackson showed off his wheels on Christmas Day and played it very cool when told just how fast he was.
With the Baltimore Ravens leading the Houston Texans 17-2, Jackson and his offense faced first-and-10 at Houston's 48-yard line and he made quick work of the drive. He took the snap, faked a handoff to Derrick Henry, then took off on a run around the right side. He burst through the line and took off, running past the entire defense for a 48-yard touchdown scurry.
During that run he reached a max speed of 21.25 miles per hour, the fastest sprint of his career.
Here's the play:
After the game, Jackson was informed of how fast he ran and acted surprised. Then he completely downplayed it.
When asked if it felt like he had run faster than at any point in his NFL career the reigning NFL MVP said, "I was jogging."
That's quite a flex from Jackson and you have to love it.
The 27-year-old is chasing his third NFL MVP award this season and is one of the front-runners yet again. On Sunday he completed 10 of 15 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 87 yards and a touchdown on four carries. He didn't turn the ball over either.
On the season, Jackson has completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,955 yards, with 39 touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating (121.6) is a career-best, and his QBR (77.7) is tops in the NFL. He has also rrushed for 852 yards and four touchdowns.
Jackson is having yet another incredible season and is still managing to amaze fans.