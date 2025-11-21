Lamar Jackson Has Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out How Many Times He’s Been Sacked
Through just seven games this season, Lamar Jackson has already been sacked 23 times, which is the same amount he was sacked after 17 games last season. Not a good look for the Ravens offensive line.
A reporter informed the quarterback of this unfortunate total on Thursday, and the amount definitely shocked Jackson, sparking a hilarious one-word reaction from him.
“Goddamn,” Jackson responded. “I’ve got to talk to the offensive line about that now. I’mma holler at my guys about that, man. ... They probably ain’t gonna like that, though. You guys telling me it’s 23 sacks, they’re probably not going to like that.”
Jackson’s 23 sacks ranks eighth most so far this season (Titans rookie Cam Ward has the most with 41), which isn’t the best sign since he’s only played in seven games. In the league, the Ravens have allowed a total of 30 sacks this season, which is the ninth most through 11 weeks.
Jackson is right—he definitely needs to talk with his offensive line about the sack issue. The quarterback ended up missing three games with a hamstring strain he suffered after being sacked by Chiefs’ George Karlaftis in Week 4. Jackson obviously doesn’t want to suffer another similar injury that could make him be sidelined down the stretch.