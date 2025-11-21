SI

Lamar Jackson Has Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out How Many Times He’s Been Sacked

The Ravens quarterback said he’s going to have a talk with his offensive line.

Madison Williams

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn’t believe he’d been sacked 23 times this season already.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn’t believe he’d been sacked 23 times this season already. / AJ Gersh/Screengrab
In this story:

Through just seven games this season, Lamar Jackson has already been sacked 23 times, which is the same amount he was sacked after 17 games last season. Not a good look for the Ravens offensive line.

A reporter informed the quarterback of this unfortunate total on Thursday, and the amount definitely shocked Jackson, sparking a hilarious one-word reaction from him.

“Goddamn,” Jackson responded. “I’ve got to talk to the offensive line about that now. I’mma holler at my guys about that, man. ... They probably ain’t gonna like that, though. You guys telling me it’s 23 sacks, they’re probably not going to like that.”

Jackson’s 23 sacks ranks eighth most so far this season (Titans rookie Cam Ward has the most with 41), which isn’t the best sign since he’s only played in seven games. In the league, the Ravens have allowed a total of 30 sacks this season, which is the ninth most through 11 weeks.

Jackson is right—he definitely needs to talk with his offensive line about the sack issue. The quarterback ended up missing three games with a hamstring strain he suffered after being sacked by Chiefs’ George Karlaftis in Week 4. Jackson obviously doesn’t want to suffer another similar injury that could make him be sidelined down the stretch.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL