Lamar Jackson’s Mic'd-Up Message About Super Bowl Chase Should Have AFC Teams Worried
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had no problem taking care of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in their wild-card matchup last Saturday. Now they have a date with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday night in what should be an electric showdown between the top two MVP candidates in the league.
Jackson, who has won the MVP award twice, is having another monster year. He's thrown 41 touchdown passes to just four interceptions and he's ran for 915 yards and four touchdowns.
While Jackson has thrived thus far in his career he has yet to lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl. They felt short last year, losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chief in the AFC championship game.
Last Saturday night, NFL Films' mics caught Jackson talking about what he wants to accomplish in this playoff run, and it should have other AFC teams worried:
“One down, three to go. I’m hungry.”
Ravens fans should love hearing that. The QB seems to be locked in and ready for the path ahead.