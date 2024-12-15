Lamar Jackson Tossed a Giants DB With a Vicious Stiff Arm, and NFL Fans Loved It
He's learning from one of the best, Derrick Henry.
In this story:
Lamar Jackson may have learned a thing or two from Derrick Henry.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback ran for 15 yards on a first-quarter play against the New York Giants and finished it off by tossing Giants cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. with a nasty stiff arm. The two-time NFL MVP held onto the ball with his left hand and used his right hand to throw Stroman out of the way. It was quite the impressive, and vicious, stiff arm from the quarterback.
Jackson then stepped out of bounds to end the play and the Ravens would later go on to score a touchdown on the drive.
The NFL world couldn't believe Jackson executed such an impressive stiff arm. Fans were loving it from the 2024 NFL MVP hopeful. Check out some of the social media reactions.
