Lane Johnson Injury: Eagles All-Pro Tackle Suffers Ugly Ankle Injury on MNF
The Eagles may have just lost one of their most important players.
All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson left Philadelphia’s matchup with the Packers on Monday Night Football during the second quarter after having his left leg rolled up. Johnson was blocking during a run by Saquon Barkley when Green Bay safety Evan Williams dove to tackle the star running back. As he dove, he collided with Johnson’s left knee and lower leg.
Video is below.
ESPN’s cameras caught Johnson limping before taking a cart back to the locker room. The Eagles confirmed it was an ankle injury and listed him as questionable to return. While Johnson returned to the sideline with his helmet on after halftime, he remained out to start second half, although he did finally return to the field late in the fourth quarter.
Johnson is vitally important to the Eagles’ offense. He is a two-time, first-team All-Pro (2017, ‘22), and has been named second-team three times (2021, ‘23, ‘24). The six-time Pro Bowler is one of the best linemen in the NFL. He was a key piece of Philadelphia’s wins in Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl LIX.
Pro Football Focus currently has Johnson with an overall grade of 76.3 this season, which ranks him 18th out of the 75 qualified tackles. He has a pass blocking grade of 80.4, which ranks 10th. During the 2024 campaign, Johnson ranked seventh overall (85.4) and sixth in pass blocking (88.1).
Johnson’s backup is Fred Johnson, who spent three years as a reserve lineman for the Eagles from 2022 through last season. The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, but was traded to Philadelphia on August 25 in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
If Johnson has to miss significant time, the Eagles’ offense could be in real trouble, especially with starting center Cam Jurgens still out with a knee injury.