Lawsuit Aims to Stop Browns From Using Unclaimed Public Funds to Build Stadium
Two ex-Ohio politicians have filed a class action lawsuit seeking to stop the Cleveland Browns' plan to build a stadium using Ohioans' unclaimed public funds, according to court documents obtained Monday by Michelle Jarbee and Drew Scofield of WEWS-TV in Cleveland.
DannLaw, a firm based in the suburb of Lakewood, Ohio, filed the suit against the state's director of commerce, superintendent of the division of unclaimed funds, treasurer, and facilities construction commission executive director. It calls the Browns' scheme "unconstitutional and unlawful misappropriation of private property" and seeks an injunction in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to stop it.
Led by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland is publicly attempting to leave its current downtown location—the team's home for its entire existence—for the nearby suburb of Brook Park, Ohio.
Ohio's operating budget for the next two years, signed into law June 30, grants the Browns $600 million in unclaimed funds toward the construction of a new stadium. That provision has proven wildly unpopular with the state's Democrats as well as some Republicans.
The team, which is also facing litigation from the city of Cleveland, has made just two playoff appearances since returning in 1999.