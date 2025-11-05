NFL Overturns Suspension Decision for Commanders Star Linebacker
Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was suspended by the NFL for one game due to repeated violations of the league rule which prohibits hip-drop tackles. That suspension was overturned on Tuesday, however.
Instead of missing Washington’s next game, Luvu will be fined $100,000. He will be eligible to play during the Commanders’ clash against the Lions on Sunday.
Luvu committed an illegal tackle during the Week 9 game against the Seahawks when bringing down wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. He was fined for the play, which marks the third time this year he’s been disciplined by the NFL for a hip-drop tackle. The other two incidents occured in Week 4 and Week 8.
Luvu was the first player the NFL ever suspended over repeated violations of the hip-drop tackle rule, which was only implemented in 2024, but now the league has reversed course. The $100,000 suspension is significantly reduced compared to the game check he would have forfeited through the one-game suspension, which would’ve equated to $508,333. Per ESPN, Luvu was fined $23,182 for his hip-drop tackle in Week 4, and twice that ($46,372) for the violation in Week 8.
This season, Luvu has started all nine games for the Commanders. He has 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.