NFL Overturns Suspension Decision for Commanders Star Linebacker

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu had his one-game suspension overturned.
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu had his one-game suspension overturned.
Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was suspended by the NFL for one game due to repeated violations of the league rule which prohibits hip-drop tackles. That suspension was overturned on Tuesday, however.

Instead of missing Washington’s next game, Luvu will be fined $100,000. He will be eligible to play during the Commanders’ clash against the Lions on Sunday.

Luvu committed an illegal tackle during the Week 9 game against the Seahawks when bringing down wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. He was fined for the play, which marks the third time this year he’s been disciplined by the NFL for a hip-drop tackle. The other two incidents occured in Week 4 and Week 8.

Luvu was the first player the NFL ever suspended over repeated violations of the hip-drop tackle rule, which was only implemented in 2024, but now the league has reversed course. The $100,000 suspension is significantly reduced compared to the game check he would have forfeited through the one-game suspension, which would’ve equated to $508,333. Per ESPN, Luvu was fined $23,182 for his hip-drop tackle in Week 4, and twice that ($46,372) for the violation in Week 8.

This season, Luvu has started all nine games for the Commanders. He has 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

