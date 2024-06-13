Lions 2024 Win Total Projection (Detroit Has Chance to Lead NFC in Wins)
Fans of the Detroit Lions got to live through a dream season in 2023 which resulted in falling just short of their first ever Super Bowl berth.
Now that the bar has been set at a high level, the Lions are in Super Bowl or bust mode in 2024. The question on everyone's minds is whether or not the Lions can recreate last year's magic, or if 2023 was a flash in the pan.
One place we can look to get a better idea of what our expectations should be for Detroit this season is the betting market. One of the bets that is available for us to wager on is win total projection and Lions' fans will be happy to find out how much faith the sportsbooks have in them this season.
Let's take a look.
Lions Win Total for 2024 Season
Odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
- OVER 10.5 Wins (-120)
- UNDER 10.5 Wins (+100)
The Lions have a win total of 10.5 with the OVER set at -12 odds which means there's a 54.55% chance they got 11-6 or better next season. That's the second best win total projection in the NFC behind only the 49ers at 11.5.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys also have win totals of 10.5, but the Lions are the only team in which the over is the favored side.
The Lions have had a fantastic offseason. They began be re-signing their best offensive players in Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell. They also improved their defense, specifically their secondary, but acquiring Carlton Davis in a trade, signing Amik Robertson, and drafting Terrion Arnold.
As a result, the Lions also have the third best odds amongst all teams to have the most wins in the entire NFL at +800. Only the Chiefs (+500), Ravens (+550), and 49ers (+550) have better odds to finish with the best overall record in the NFL.
If Detroit can take a step forward this season, the sky's the limit for the Lions.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!