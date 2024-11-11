Dan Campbell Had a Priceless Reaction to Jake Bates' Game-Winning FG
The Detroit Lions are beginning to look an awful lot like the Kansas City Chiefs in so many ways. After last night's thrilling 16-point second half comeback against the Houston Texans, we can add in that these two teams seem uniquely capable of overcoming what should be fatal flaws to eke out victory after victory. Somehow Dan Campbell's team was able to survive five Jared Goff interceptions to pull out a 26-23 win on Sunday Night Football and move to 8-1 on the season.
There were plenty of heroes to go around. Goff for not quitting. Amon-Ra St. Brown for being his usual clutch self. Carlton Davis for picking off two third quarter passes. Heck, the entire defense that pitched a shutout in the second half.
And Jake Bates, of course.
The former Michigan Panther, playing now on the largest stage, remained perfect on the year by blasting a 58-yarder to tie the game with five minutes to play, and a 52-yarder as time expired to provide the margin of victory.
Campbell's reaction to the steely nerves and true leg was understated, yet still enjoyable.
Winning that game after digging that deep of a hole? Of course Campbell would be smirking. It's a smirk that shows you can't really believe that just happened and yet an understanding that of course it happened because the Lions are really special.