SI

Lions Fans Furious Over Controversial Call That Helped Packers Score a Touchdown

Green Bay appeared to false start late in the first half.

Patrick Andres

Lions fans didn't like the circumstances of Romeo Doubs's touchdown late in the second quarter.
Lions fans didn't like the circumstances of Romeo Doubs's touchdown late in the second quarter. / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Lions thought they had the Packers right where they wanted them at the end of the first half Thursday. On 4th-and-1 at Detroit's 2-yard line, the officials flagged Green Bay for a false start, potentially pushing them back to 4th-and-6 and into a field goal attempt.

But wait—the Packers, the officiating crew said, called timeout just before false-starting. That decision was confusing enough, but it was rendered even stranger when replays clearly showed the false start beat coach Matt LaFleur's timeout gesture.

The call angered Lions fans—even more so when quarterback Jordan Love found wide receiver Romeo Doubs for a two-yard touchdown and an eventual 17–7 lead.

Highlights of the missed call quickly circulated on social media (Fox's Tom Rinaldi later noted that LaFleur tried to call the timeout verbally, but the officials did not hear him).

Detroit fans eagerly voiced their displeasure, and national pundits such as ESPN's Mina Kimes were on their side.

Lions sneak a score in before halftime

After the timeout/false start incident, the Lions got more points on the board to go into the half.

By halftime, the Lions would pull within three points (17-14 at the half) after a Jameson Williams touchdown.

To start the third quarter, the Lions will receive the ball.

Lions vs Packers stats at halftime

Here's how the team stats line up at the half:

Stat

Lions

Packers

Total yards

140

198

Passing yards

97

118

Rushing yards

43

80

1st downs

8

10

3rd down efficiency

67%

56%

4th down efficiency

None

100%

Total plays

25

37

Time of possession

12:11

17:49

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL