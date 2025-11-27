Lions Fans Furious Over Controversial Call That Helped Packers Score a Touchdown
The Lions thought they had the Packers right where they wanted them at the end of the first half Thursday. On 4th-and-1 at Detroit's 2-yard line, the officials flagged Green Bay for a false start, potentially pushing them back to 4th-and-6 and into a field goal attempt.
But wait—the Packers, the officiating crew said, called timeout just before false-starting. That decision was confusing enough, but it was rendered even stranger when replays clearly showed the false start beat coach Matt LaFleur's timeout gesture.
The call angered Lions fans—even more so when quarterback Jordan Love found wide receiver Romeo Doubs for a two-yard touchdown and an eventual 17–7 lead.
Highlights of the missed call quickly circulated on social media (Fox's Tom Rinaldi later noted that LaFleur tried to call the timeout verbally, but the officials did not hear him).
Detroit fans eagerly voiced their displeasure, and national pundits such as ESPN's Mina Kimes were on their side.
Lions sneak a score in before halftime
After the timeout/false start incident, the Lions got more points on the board to go into the half.
By halftime, the Lions would pull within three points (17-14 at the half) after a Jameson Williams touchdown.
To start the third quarter, the Lions will receive the ball.
Lions vs Packers stats at halftime
Here's how the team stats line up at the half:
Stat
Lions
Packers
Total yards
140
198
Passing yards
97
118
Rushing yards
43
80
1st downs
8
10
3rd down efficiency
67%
56%
4th down efficiency
None
100%
Total plays
25
37
Time of possession
12:11
17:49