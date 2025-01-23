Lions GM Shares Why Team Has No Concern Over Jared Goff Without Ben Johnson
The Detroit Lions lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators as Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn both accepted head coaching positions this past week. The Lions' leadership will look different next season because of it.
Now all eyes are on quarterback Jared Goff, who was just named as a finalist for the MVP award. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes doesn't seem too worried about Goff's talent faltering, though.
“Obviously, he was very productive with Ben as a coordinator but he had a lot of prior success before he even got here as well in a completely different system,” Holmes said. “I think he’s a better quarterback, a more mature quarterback now than he was then when he had early success. I don’t foresee that. I think the guy’s in his prime. He’s gotten better and better every year. And when I say prime, I think, like, just entering it because he keeps ascending.”
It sounds like Holmes believes Goff will perform well no matter who the Lions' offensive coordinator is. Johnson was recently named the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Detroit's season came to an abrupt end last weekend in the divisional round as the 15-2 team lost to the Washington Commanders 45–31. Goff and the Lions will be primed to advance further in the playoffs next year.