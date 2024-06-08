Lions Issue Statement After Breaking NFL Practice Rule
The Detroit Lions violated player work rules set by the collective bargaining agreement during one of their practices this spring.
"On Friday evening the organization was made aware by the NFL and NFLPA that Organized Team Activities [OTA] practices held the week of May 27 violated player work rules pertaining to on-field physical contact pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement," the Lions stated. "As a result, the team’s OTA practice scheduled for Monday, June 10 has been forfeited.
"We take very seriously the rules set forth within the NFL’s Offseason Program and have worked to conduct our practices accordingly. We will continue to be vigilant with our practices moving forward.”
Per the collective bargaining agreement, practices held in phase three of the offseason program—the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth weeks of the offseason—can't include drills with live contact.
The Lions began their offseason program with three days of OTAs from May 21-23 and another three practices from May 29-31. They held mandatory minicamp June 4-6 and had another three days of OTAs scheduled for next week, June 10-12.
Detroit players and coaches now will have an extra day off and will report to voluntary OTAs on Tuesday.