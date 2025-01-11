Lions Make Perfect Joke on Anniversary of Dan Campbell's Interview
Four years ago to the day, the Detroit Lions conducted an interview for their then-vacant head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell. In honor of the four-year anniversary of the moment that ultimately became a franchise-changing day, the Lions took to social media and posted an amusing joke, quote tweeting over their announcement of the completion of the interview in January of 2021.
Well played, Lions. In all seriousness, Campbell's interview went more than okay, as the Lions announced his hiring as their coach nine days later.
There were certainly some growing pains, like when a fiery Campbell came in guns-a-blazing in his introductory news conference, raising eyebrows when he said the Lions were going to "bite a kneecap" whenever they got knocked down.
Many thought the team that had just posted three straight losing seasons had made another mistake. And those voices certainly didn't quiet down as Detroit went 3-13-1 in its first season under Campbell.
But after a 4-7 start in 2022, the Lions won five of its last six games to finish 9-8, then in '23 won 12 games and advanced to the NFC Championship game, where they were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers. All the while, Campbell developed a reputation as one of the most passionate and aggressive coaches in the league.
In '24, Campbell's fourth season at the helm, the Lions won 15 games and secured the NFC's top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Detroit awaits its opponent in the Divisional Round.
Campbell's tenure in Detroit has been not too shabby, thanks to that okay interview of his (wink, wink).