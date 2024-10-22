Lions WR Jameson Williams Suspended Two Games
The Detroit Lions will be without one of their biggest playmakers for two weeks after the NFL suspended wide receiver Jameson Williams for two games due to a violation of the league's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy, according to ESPN's Eric Woodyard.
Williams's suspension will sideline him for the Lions' upcoming matchups against the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. He'll be eligible to return in Week 10 on Nov. 10 when Detroit takes on the Houston Texans.
This isn't the first suspension of his three-year career. In 2023, Williams was handed a six-game suspension after an investigation by the NFL determined he violated the league's gambling policy. The suspension was later reduced to four games and he was back in action by Week 5 of last season. He was among four Lions players to be disciplined as a result of the investigation.
Williams released a statement to ESPN after the suspension in which he said he was "disappointed" in the league's decision but would ultimately have "no choice but to take it on the chin."
Williams, 23, has featured in all six of Detroit's games this season and has recorded 17 receptions for 360 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.