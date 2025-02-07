The List of People Who Vote for NFL MVP Is So Bizarre
1. Let me first say, I thought Josh Allen should have won the MVP award this season. I’m also a huge Allen fan on and off the field. If you heard his speech at the NFL Honors event or saw the video the Buffalo Bills posted on Thursday after winning the award, I don’t know how you can’t be a fan of the guy.
Having said that, winning the MVP award should be taken with a grain of salt when you see who actually votes for the category.
If you have read this column or my old Hot Clicks column regularly, you know that I have said a million times that it’s ridiculous to get worked up over things like the Hall of Fame and MVP voting because some of the people who vote either have no credibility (like the person who didn’t vote for Ichiro Suzuki for the National Baseball Hall of Fame this year) or just don’t know what they are doing.
In the case of NFL MVP, the problem is more about who doesn’t get a vote than who does.
It was legitimately stunning to see the group who votes on the MVP via this Peter Schrager tweet Friday morning.
This group could not be more random In addition, there are about five or six people on the list that make you really scratch your head. Tom Brady has a vote (which is fine) but not one other game analyst has a vote. Mike Tirico has a vote, but no other play-by-play person has a vote.
When I think of the true voices of the NFL, the reporters who cover the league inside and out, most of them are missing from this list.
Schrager also lets us know that nobody with the NFL Network gets a vote, which makes no sense whatsoever. If Brady, who has ownership in a team, can vote then why can’t people from the NFL Network have a vote?
This is not to take anything away from Allen. I just want to remind all of you to never get worked up about things that get voted on in sports.
2. It’s fascinating to see how numb the sports world has become to LeBron James’s greatness. The King turned 40 years old in December. Against the Warriors last night, James has 42 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. AT FORTY YEARS OLD.
And he did this. AT FORTY YEARS OLD.
3. This is an absolutely insane Super Bowl betting nugget.
4. I’ve always said I don’t understand why Kevin Durant would ever use Twitter, but I was glad he did on Thursday when I saw him respond, in classic KD fashion, to ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who claimed that he was the leader of the Thunder team that featured Perkins, Durant and Russell Westbrook.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: We used to live in a time, 20 years ago to be exact, when this was a Super Bowl commercial.
