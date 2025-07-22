Veteran Defender Informs Titans He's Retiring After Signing With Team in Offseason
Just four months into his Tennessee Titans tenure, linebacker Lorenzo Carter is calling it a career.
Carter has informed the Titans he intends to retire, according to Jim Wyatt—a reporter for the team website.
The move brings the Georgia product's career to an end after seven years split between the New York Giants (2018 to '21) and Atlanta Falcons (2022 to '24).
The Giants picked Carter 66th in the 2017 NFL draft after a career in which he helped revitalize the Bulldogs. In the final win of his college career—Georgia's epic victory over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day 2018—he recorded a career-best 10 tackles.
After a modest beginning to his career that included an Achilles injury in 2020, the Atlanta native enjoyed a successful 2021—starting 14 games with five sacks, five passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception. He signed a one-year contract with the Falcons before the '22 season, which he then parlayed into a two-year contract.
Carter agreed to a deal with Tennessee on March 20, but it appears he will leave it—and football—behind.