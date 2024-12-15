Mac Jones Baffled NFL World With Bizarre Red Zone Decision vs. Jets
Mac Jones is really puzzling NFL fans with some of his decisions on Sunday.
The former first-round pick made another start at quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday against the New York Jets and it didn't take long for him to make some truly baffling choices.
The Jaguars faced second-and-goal from New York's 5-yard line in a 7-7 game, and Jones did something that left fans shaking their heads. He dropped back to pass and couldn't find anyone open, so he began to roll out toward the sideline. As he approached it, rather than throw the ball away, Jones opted to just step out of bounds at the 12-yard line, taking a seven-yard loss. It made no sense.
Video of the play is below.
What, exactly was he thinking? This is his fourth season in the NFL and he was a starter for the New England Patriots for pasts of three seasons. It's not like he's a rookie in his first game making these kinds of mistakes.
Reactions to that decision were immediate.
The Jaguars settled for a field goal on that drive and added another before halftime to take a 13-7 lead into the break.
Jones is likely to be Jacksonville's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season with Trevor Lawrence out. Jaguars fans should probably prepare themselves for more of this kind of stuff.