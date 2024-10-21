Malik Nabers, Brian Daboll Appear to Shift Blame to Daniel Jones for Giants' Woes
Malik Nabers and Brian Daboll seem a bit fed up.
On Sunday after the New York Giants were hammered by the Philadelphia Eagles 28-3, the team's star rookie wide receiver and its head coach implied there was a reason for the offense's struggles. And the answer seemed to be quarterback Daniel Jones.
Jones was benched midway through the game in favor of Drew Lock. The results didn't really change, but after the game both Nabers and Daboll appeared to shift blame to Jones.
When asked why the offense hasn't been able to create explosive plays with Jones under center, Daboll said, "We have guys around him that can create explosive plays. We'll go back to the drawing board and do the very best we can."
When asked if the Eagles' defense presented problems for the Giants, he dismissed that saying, "Watch the target tape. That was it. I was open."
Nabers is clearly implying he was open but Jones was missing him.
Before being benched, Jones was 14 of 21 for 99 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was also sacked seven times.
The Giants feel like they're rapidly pulling away from Jones.