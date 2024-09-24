Malik Nabers Reveals What Jayden Daniels Told Him Before His 'MNF' Coming-Out Party
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers presumably thought he had the informal title of "Week 3's banner game for a rookie" secured.
Against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nabers caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns in a 21–15 win. He has made struggling quarterback Daniel Jones look downright competent at times, and the Giants suddenly have a chance to get to .500 against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
Enter Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels—Nabers's ex-college teammate at LSU—deftly picked apart the Cincinnati Bengals Monday evening in a 38–33 victory.
"Rookie of the Week is over with," Nabers laughed Tuesday afternoon via Ben Standig of The Athletic. "After he saw me play, he was like, 'Yeah, I've got to go dumb on Monday.' I was like, 'I'm rooting for you, just don't go too hard, though.' And he did exactly that."
All Daniels did was complete 21 of his 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns—good for a 141.7 passer rating. His 80.3% completion percentage leads the NFL.
A suddenly intriguing Commanders team is scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.