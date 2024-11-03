Malik Nabers, Jayden Daniels Shared Sweet LSU Reunion Before Giants-Commanders Game
Jayden Daniels reunited with his top receiver from LSU last season, Malik Nabers, on Sunday ahead of the Washington Commanders–New York Giants showdown.
For the second time in their careers this season, the two players would be opponents when they shared the field instead of teammates.
It's clear that Daniels and Nabers still support and appreciate each other, even though they play on NFC East rivals. Before Sunday's game, Daniels ran over to Nabers where he was warming up, hugged him from behind and lifted him up. They appeared to chat and laugh a little bit without interrupting too much of their pre-game preparation.
Daniels was selected at No. 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Commanders, while Nabers was drafted a few picks later at No. 6 by the Giants. Now, it's possible the two former teammates will be in a close battle for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as they've both shined in their rookie seasons.
Through eight games before Sunday's contest, Daniels has completed 148-of-206 passes for 1,736 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Through six games, Nabers has caught 46 passes for 498 yards and three touchdowns.