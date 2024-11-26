Malik Nabers Maintains Harsh Stance on Giants' Struggles After Meeting With Coach, GM
Several New York Giants players expressed their frustration with the team's continued struggles in the aftermath of Sunday's lopsided loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among the harsher criticisms from Giants players included the notion that the team played "soft," a concern voiced by both rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and veteran defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nabers admitted that after meeting with Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll and watching tape from the 30–7 loss, he wishes he'd used different verbiage when describing the team's play and his lack of involvement.
Nabers admitted that he saw a few attempts to get him the football in the first half when watching back the tape, though the rookie wide receiver made clear that he still "stands on" what he said and had no regrets about his comments.
In his postgame remarks, Nabers said that New York's lack of success clearly wasn't the result of substandard quarterback play, as things hadn't improved one bit following the decision to cut Daniel Jones and start Tommy DeVito. He also voiced his displeasure about his lack of targets before the game got out of reach.
"It ain't the quarterback. Same outcome when we had [Daniel Jones] at quarterback," he said on Sunday. "Take a look, take a look. It ain't the quarterback." Nabers had also told reporters to "talk to Dabs" when asked why he wasn't involved in the offensive game plan earlier on.
The Giants will look to turn things around in Week 13, when they'll travel to AT&T Stadium for a Thanksgiving Day clash against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are still seeking their first win of the year on their home turf, while New York aims to curb a six-game losing streak that's seen them held without a victory since Oct. 6.