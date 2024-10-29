‘ManningCast’ Pointed Out Giants' Smart Late-Game Coaching Move Missed by ESPN Announcers
The Manning brothers don’t miss.
Late in the fourth quarter of the New York Giants-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night, Eli and Peyton Manning noticed a clever coaching move that ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman didn’t pick up on.
With 2:47 left in the game and with the Giants down one score, Giants coach Brian Daboll intentionally put 12 men on the field on a 2nd-and-3 to automatically give Pittsburgh a first down. Daboll then used two timeouts and successfully forced a fourth-down punt to get the ball back, giving New York one last chance to tie the game with two minutes left on the clock.
On the traditional ESPN broadcast, Buck and Aikman were completely oblivious to what was happening.
“Man these penalties, all night,” Buck said as the NFL refs called the 12-men penalty. “Mainly against the offense of the Giants, but 12 men in the formation which adds five.”
Over on ESPN’s ManningCast, Eli and Peyton pointed out the Giants’ sharp-witted thinking right away.
“12 players on the field,” Peyton said.
“On purpose, right?” Eli replied. “Give them the first down, they got too many yards on first down, so just give them the first down there.”
“I agree,” Peyton said. “And you can’t decline it anymore, right? Because they call it before the ball is snapped.”
The Giants ultimately came up short in their late-game comeback as Daniel Jones overthrew his target for a game-sealing pick in Steelers’ territory. Pittsburgh walked away with a 26-18 win, their sixth of the year, to go top of the table in the AFC North, while the Giants are 2-6 and looking at another lost season.