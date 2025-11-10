Marcus Mariota Was Brutally Honest About Commanders After Blowout Loss to Lions
The Commanders were outmatched on Sunday, falling to the Lions in a blowout loss, 44–22. It marks the fourth game in a row Washington lost by at least 21 points, as the team has looked like a shell of the squad that made a run all the way to the NFC championship less than one year ago.
With Jayden Daniels out with an injury once again, Marcus Mariota resumed his role as the starting quarterback on Sunday. He had a solid game, throwing for two touchdowns without an interception and racking up 213 yards. It wasn’t enough for a win, however, as the defense’s shortcomings proved too much to overcome.
After the game, Mariota offered a brutally honest assessment of the Commanders’ current reality.
“We have to be honest and we have to be transparent,” Mariota said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports. “I don’t think we are who we think we are.”
Washington likely entered the season with plenty of confidence after a terrific season in 2024 in which they blew away expectations. They haven’t been able to replicate that success in ‘25, and have now lost five straight games as they’ve plunged down the NFC East standings, sitting at 3–7. The defense hasn’t held an opponent under 25 points since Oct. 5, and they’ve been inconsistent at best on offense.
Mariota didn’t mince words, suggesting that the team as a whole is in need of a reality check as their free fall continues.