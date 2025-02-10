Marcus Spears Identifies Chiefs' Biggest Need to Make Another Super Bowl Run
As the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 in Super Bowl LIX Sunday, a major Chiefs problem was apparent for all to see.
Kansas City's offensive line allowed the Eagles to wreak constant havoc in the backfield—without Philadelphia calling a single blitz. It left the Chiefs' front office with a lot of soul searching to do in the offseason.
On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears outlined how Kansas City can attack its trench issues and get back to the Super Bowl.
"I'm not concerned about the Kansas City Chiefs. They'll make a Super Bowl within the next three years," Spears said on NFL Live. "Remember, y'all, the offseason after they lost to (the) Tampa (Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV), they spent a lot of money to shore up that offensive line and they went on to win two more Super Bowls."
The Chiefs' offensive line certainly played a role in perhaps the worst statistical season of Mahomes's career—the future Hall of Famer didn't even make the Pro Bowl—and its leakiness helped seal Kansas City's fate Sunday.
"I don't think it needs to be different," Spears said. "This front office isn't gonna change. I don't think this head coaching staff is gonna change. But more importantly, this quarterback position isn't gonna change. And we know when you got one like that, 15, you got a shot every single year."