Mark Andrews Breaks Longstanding Ravens Record With First-Half Score vs. Giants
Tight end Mark Andrews made Baltimore Ravens history on Sunday afternoon in New York.
With a 13-yard reception in the endzone, Andrews became the all-time leading touchdown scorer in Ravens history. The score gave Baltimore a 7-0 lead over the Giants.
Andrews' 48th career touchdown in purple and gold broke running back Jamal Lewis' record of 47—a number that stood in Ravens lore since 2006. The rest of the top five includes Ray Rice (43), Todd Heap (41), and Willis McGahee (35). Quarterback Lamar Jackson is sixth with 32.
Drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 29-year-old Andrews is a three-time Pro Bowler and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2021. He also holds Ravens records for most receiving yards in a single season (1,361, 2021), and most receptions in a single season (107, 2021).
At 8-5 in 2024, the Ravens sit in second place in the AFC North and currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture.