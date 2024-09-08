Marshawn Lynch Found Funny Way to Help Mike Macdonald Relax on Seahawks’ Sideline
Marshawn Lynch is still a big part of the Seattle Seahawks and on Sunday, he was hanging out on the sidelines. At one point cameras caught a funny interaction between Lynch and new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.
In the first quarter of Seattle's Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos, Lynch came up behind Macdonald and began massaging his shoulders while saying something in his ear. Both men chatted a little and started laughing.
Video is below.
Very few former players could do that to a head coach in the middle of a game and have it not seem weird. Lynch is one of them. There's a reason everyone loves the guy.
Macdonald was making his debut as a head coach on Sunday, so maybe he just needed a reminder to relax a bit. The 37-year-old was the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator over the past two seasons, and had spent years with the organization. He started working there in 2014 and, other than a one-year stint at Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021, had been with Baltimore ever since.
Seattle hired Macdonald to replace Pete Carroll on January 31, 2024.