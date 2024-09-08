SI

Marshawn Lynch Found Funny Way to Help Mike Macdonald Relax on Seahawks’ Sideline

Lynch tried to help calm Macdonald down a bit.

Ryan Phillips

Lynch gave Macdonald a shoulder rub during his first game as head coach.
Lynch gave Macdonald a shoulder rub during his first game as head coach. /
In this story:

Marshawn Lynch is still a big part of the Seattle Seahawks and on Sunday, he was hanging out on the sidelines. At one point cameras caught a funny interaction between Lynch and new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

In the first quarter of Seattle's Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos, Lynch came up behind Macdonald and began massaging his shoulders while saying something in his ear. Both men chatted a little and started laughing.

Video is below.

Very few former players could do that to a head coach in the middle of a game and have it not seem weird. Lynch is one of them. There's a reason everyone loves the guy.

Macdonald was making his debut as a head coach on Sunday, so maybe he just needed a reminder to relax a bit. The 37-year-old was the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator over the past two seasons, and had spent years with the organization. He started working there in 2014 and, other than a one-year stint at Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021, had been with Baltimore ever since.

Seattle hired Macdonald to replace Pete Carroll on January 31, 2024.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL