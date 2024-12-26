Marshawn Lynch Visited a Skittles Factory and Immediately Went Full Willy Wonka
Marshawn Lynch loves his Skittles.
Throughout his NFL career and well into his time as a broadcaster, Lynch has never shied away from his love of the chewy candy.
Ahead of Prime Video’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football this week, Lynch is taking that love to a new level. In a video posted in the lead-up to the night’s game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, Lynch can be seen visiting the Skittles factory in Yorkville, Illinois.
He’s like a kid in a candy store. Or rather, a grown man in a candy factory. Either way, he’s clearly excited.
Lynch went as far as to sign a box of Skittles that was being prepped for delivery.
“That’s the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” Lynch said. “The golden ticket. Make sure that one gets out.
“When you find that package that I just signed, send that [expletive] to me. I’ve got a couple dollars for you.”
Somewhere out in the world, there is a box of Skittles with Lynch’s signature. Time to go Veruca Salt mode and find that golden ticket.