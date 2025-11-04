Marvin Harrison Jr. Broke Daron Bland’s Ankles So Bad Even CeeDee Lamb’s Jaw Dropped
The Cardinals struck first on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, as Marvin Harrison Jr. got himself wide open for a four-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Harrison used a nasty move to shed his defender, Daron Bland, who found himself seated on the floor of the end zone while Arizona’s wide receiver hauled in the pass. The 23-year-old stutter stepped at the start of his route, leaving Bland befuddled as to what direction he was intending to go. When Harrison broke to the right, Bland was frozen and fell to the ground, unable to keep up.
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck couldn’t help but laugh at the shifty move from Harrison, but it was Dallas’s star receiver CeeDee Lamb who had the best reaction of all. Lamb appeared to be looking at the replay on the AT&T Stadium Jumbotron, and his jaw quite literally dropped open after he saw the footage of Harrison disposing of Bland with ease.
Harrison’s impressive touchdown catch came on the very same day in which his father, Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., criticized Arizona’s offense and called it “very hard to watch.” A big win on the road in Dallas would be a great way to respond to Harrison Sr.’s evaluation of the offense.
There was nothing about that sweet move and catch from Harrison Jr. that was hard to watch—unless of course, you’re a Cowboys fan.