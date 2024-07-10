Marvin Harrison Jr. Handled Giants' Question About His Ex-OSU QB With All Class
Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL draft after playing three seasons at Ohio State. He had a monster sophomore season with CJ Stroud as his quarterback and did more with less last year with Kyle McCord throwing him passes.
During an interview with the New York Giants he was asked about McCord underthrowing him on a route last season. Giants receivers coach Mike Groh grilled him about the play, asking what he said when he got back to the huddle. Harrison's answer? Nothing. Groh tried again to get Harrison to say something negative by saying, "I mean it's a s--- throw, right," but Harrison refused to take the bait.
"I would never say anything to the quarterback. I always blame it on myself. I want to make a play."
That's the answer the Giants were looking for there so good for Harrison for not falling for it. And good for Hard Knocks for showing viewers the ways that teams try to trip up players in job interviews. Harrison wouldn't even admit it was a bad throw.
The ability to stay quiet in this situation will be extremely helpful in Arizona where Kyler Murray has missed more and more games each of the last three seasons. Six different quarterbacks have started for the Cardinals in the last two years as they won eight total games. A bad pass should make him feel right at home.