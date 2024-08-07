Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Take on Trash Talk Draws More Larry Fitzgerald Comparisons
The Arizona Cardinals have high hopes for prized rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. after selecting him with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Early into training camp, Harrison has drawn comparisons to one of the franchise's all-time great wide receivers, Larry Fitzgerald. Fans drew a connection between the two after Harrison gave a humble response to a question about trash talking defensive backs.
When asked what he says to a cornerback who is talking smack, Harrison told reporters Tuesday that he simply ignores them.
"Yeah, I don't really talk trash back," said Harrison via Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic. "I try to let my play do the talking for the most part. I hear it. I've been hearing that my whole life, though, so that's why it doesn't bother me."
Fitzgerald, who played 16 NFL seasons all for the Cardinals from 2004 to '20, is not only a franchise great, but also an 11-time All-Pro who is considered one of the greatest to ever suit up at the wide receiver position. The comparisons fans are making are certainly lofty, though Fitzgerald approached his craft with the same humility and confidence that Harrison is displaying heading into his rookie campaign.
Harrison, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, is coming off a successful college career at Ohio State where he caught 31 touchdowns in 38 games. Now, he steps into a key role in Arizona's offense, and he'll look to prove he's worth the hype surrounding him during his rookie campaign.