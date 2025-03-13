SI

Mason Rudolph Returns to Steelers After Spending 2024 With Titans

He started five games for Tennessee a year ago.

Patrick Andres

Mason Rudolph warms up before the Titans' 23–14 loss to the Texans on Jan. 5, 2025.
Mason Rudolph warms up before the Titans' 23–14 loss to the Texans on Jan. 5, 2025. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Following a season spent with the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Mason Rudolph is heading back to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rudolph has agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with the Steelers, according to a Thursday morning report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Per Garafolo, $4.5 million of that money will be guaranteed.

The Oklahoma State product has started 13 games for the Steelers over four years, throwing 19 touchdowns against 11 interceptions from 2019 to '21 and in 2023. Pittsburgh is 8-4-1 in his starts, excluding an AFC wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills he started in '23.

With the Titans, Rudolph was far shakier, throwing nine touchdowns and nine interceptions over the course of eight games. He started five of those games, splitting time with Will Levis at the position.

With the Steelers' quarterback situation far from settled, it seems highly likely that Rudolph will see the field for Pittsburgh in a fifth different season.

Published
