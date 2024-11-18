Matt Eberflus Says Bears Will Send Complaint to NFL Over Packers’ Move on Blocked FG
Matt Eberflus is not happy about how Sunday's game against Green Bay ended.
As time expired, Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos had his 46-yard field goal attempt blocked up the middle by the Packers' defensive line—sealing the 20-19 victory for the visitors.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Eberflus and the Bears will turn in the game-losing play to the league office because Green Bay's defenders "were on our long snapper".
According to league rules, the center must remain uncovered on a field goal attempt, and a defensive player cannot jump on an opponent in an effort to block a kick.
Chicago made some questionable decisions leading up to the 46-yard attempt, deciding with 35 seconds left and a timeout in their pocket, to stay where were were and kick instead of gaining more yard to make it easier on their kicking team. Eberflus defended the choice following Sunday's game.
"They were loading the box there," he explained at his post-game press conference. "You could say you could do that for sure, maybe get a couple more yards, but you’re also going to risk fumbling and different things there. We felt where we were, if we’re at the 36 or 35, you definitely want to do that because you want to get it inside there. I felt very confident where we were at that time with the wind and where we were on the field."
After a 4-2 start to Caleb Williams' rookie season, the Bears have lost four straight and now sit at 4-6 heading into Week 12.