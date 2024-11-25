Matt Eberflus Gives Wild Reason for Bears Challenging 69-Yard Jordan Addison Catch
After Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison hauled in a 69-yard pass from Sam Darnold on Sunday vs. the Bears, Chicago's head coach Matt Eberflus decided to challenge the play.
Not because he necessarily thought Addison stepped out of bounds, but rather—because it was a big gain?
"I threw the challenge flag because it was an explosive," Eberflus explained to local media on Monday morning. "You know it's 69 yards—and our defense did a wonderful job of stopping them there for a field goal. I was really pleased with that part of it. But again, when it's an explosive there, we want to make sure that we wanna throw that flag."
"And again I understand sideline and all that stuff," he continued. "Cameras and all that. But they've done a good job of replay assisting, you know coming in and working with that. But uh, again I think it always warrants a challenge when you've got that big of a gain. If it was six yards, no one would care. If it was 15 yards I don't think you would care, but when it's 70 yards, it's worth it even if we don't have the best look that we want to have."
Here's a look at the play in question:
Could he have stepped out of bounds? Perhaps. But if so, then that should be the reason for the challenge. Not because of the length of the play.
After mounting a 14-point, fourth quarter comeback, the Bears wound up losing to the Vikings 30-27 in overtime on a 29-yard John Parker Romo field goal.
Chicago is back at it on Thanksgiving, taking on the Lions this coming Thursday in Detroit for a 12:30 p.m. EST kick off.