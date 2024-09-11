Matt LaFleur Doesn't Rule Out Possibility of Jordan Love Playing for Packers Sunday
The Green Bay Packers were dealt a huge blow when starting quarterback Jordan Love sustained a knee injury during the final seconds of their season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
Despite expectations that Love would be sidelined for an extended period of time, Packers coach Matt LaFleur spoke to reporters Wednesday and didn't rule out the possibility of Love suiting up for his team's next game.
LaFleur told reporters that the door is "pretty open" for Love to take the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, though it would be dependent upon his ability to protect himself in the pocket, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. If the knee limits his mobility too much, Green Bay would be forced to lean on backup Malik Willis—whom the Packers acquired from the Tennessee Titans just before the regular season got underway.
LaFleur noted that Love would not need to practice in order to play on Sunday, though it will ultimately depend on how his knee responds to treatment throughout the week.
Love completed 50% of his passes in Green Bay's opener for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The team did not place him on the injured reserve, leaving open the possibility of him playing Sunday. Had he landed on IR, he'd have been forced to miss a minimum of four weeks.
Love's availability will be something to monitor as the week goes on, and LaFleur will surely provide another update on his star quarterback prior to Sunday's kickoff.