SI

Matt LeFleur Was So Flustered After iPhone Emergency Alerts Disrupted Packers Presser

Green Bay has a no phone policy for a reason.

Mike Kadlick

Matt LeFleur had to stop his press conference due to iPhone emergency alerts.
Matt LeFleur had to stop his press conference due to iPhone emergency alerts. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alarm bells were sounded at the beginning of Packers training camp this week—but not because of anything that happened on the field.

As Matt LeFleur spoke with reporters during a press conference in Green Bay on Wednesday, emergency alerts began to sound on the iPhones in the room—causing the coach to stop in his tracks.

"All you guys and your phones," he quipped as the insufferable tone sliced through. "That's why I don't have a phone in here. This is why we have our rule: no phones."

Check out the hilarious clip here:

Luckily, nothing came of the alert, as it seemed to be false alarm.

"I don't even know what the question is anymore," a flustered LeFleur joked once the sound came to a halt.

The Packers began training camp on Wednesday as they gear up for the 2025 season. They'll open the year at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7. Hopefully LeFleur can do a better job at dealing with distractions by then.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL