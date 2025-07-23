Matt LeFleur Was So Flustered After iPhone Emergency Alerts Disrupted Packers Presser
Alarm bells were sounded at the beginning of Packers training camp this week—but not because of anything that happened on the field.
As Matt LeFleur spoke with reporters during a press conference in Green Bay on Wednesday, emergency alerts began to sound on the iPhones in the room—causing the coach to stop in his tracks.
"All you guys and your phones," he quipped as the insufferable tone sliced through. "That's why I don't have a phone in here. This is why we have our rule: no phones."
Check out the hilarious clip here:
Luckily, nothing came of the alert, as it seemed to be false alarm.
"I don't even know what the question is anymore," a flustered LeFleur joked once the sound came to a halt.
The Packers began training camp on Wednesday as they gear up for the 2025 season. They'll open the year at home against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7. Hopefully LeFleur can do a better job at dealing with distractions by then.