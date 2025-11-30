SI

Matthew Stafford Breaks Impressive Tom Brady NFL Record With TD Pass vs. Panthers

The Rams quarterback continued his incredible age 37 season on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Matthew Stafford broke an impressive Tom Brady record on Sunday afternoon.
Matthew Stafford broke an impressive Tom Brady record on Sunday afternoon. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

Matthew Stafford’s impressive age 37 season continued on Sunday afternoon.

In the first quarter of the Rams’ matchup against the Panthers in Charlotte, the quarterback found Davante Adams for his 31st touchdown pass of the season to give Los Angeles a 7–0 lead and, in turn, set a new NFL record.

MORE: Oldest NFL MVP Winners in League History

The score was Stafford’s 28th consecutive touchdown pass thrown without an interception, breaking Tom Brady’s record of 27—which he set across the 2010 and ‘11 seasons.

Here’s a look at the play:

Stafford hadn’t thrown an interception since the Rams’ Week 3 loss to the Eagles in Philly. Unfortunately, his record will stay at 28 touchdown passes in a row as he was picked off on back-to-back drives by Panthers defensive backs Nick Scott and Mike Jackson, the latter of which was returned for a Carolina touchdown.

The Rams are 9–2 and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL