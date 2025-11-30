Matthew Stafford Breaks Impressive Tom Brady NFL Record With TD Pass vs. Panthers
Matthew Stafford’s impressive age 37 season continued on Sunday afternoon.
In the first quarter of the Rams’ matchup against the Panthers in Charlotte, the quarterback found Davante Adams for his 31st touchdown pass of the season to give Los Angeles a 7–0 lead and, in turn, set a new NFL record.
The score was Stafford’s 28th consecutive touchdown pass thrown without an interception, breaking Tom Brady’s record of 27—which he set across the 2010 and ‘11 seasons.
Here’s a look at the play:
Stafford hadn’t thrown an interception since the Rams’ Week 3 loss to the Eagles in Philly. Unfortunately, his record will stay at 28 touchdown passes in a row as he was picked off on back-to-back drives by Panthers defensive backs Nick Scott and Mike Jackson, the latter of which was returned for a Carolina touchdown.
The Rams are 9–2 and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.