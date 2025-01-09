Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Had Smart Move to Keep Rams QB Healthy Before Playoffs
The Los Angeles Rams are playing playoff football for the second time since winning the Super Bowl three seasons ago, and one member of the team is taking drastic measures to give the Rams’ their best shot at winning another one.
Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, recently shared that she has been battling a severe case of the flu since the Rams’ season-ending loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Kelly revealed she “passed out” due to illness in her suite during the game and said she thinks she and two of her daughters are sick.
She then went on to explain that she’s considering moving out of the house this week to keep her husband germ-free and prevent him from catching the flu bug at an inconvenient time.
“If all my kids have the flu, I don’t think we should be in this house with him,” she said on her podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank. “It would be us moving and I know everyone’s like, ‘Why would y’all move? There’s five of you and one of him.’ Because all of his work stuff and his film room and everything is here. So we would just get out of here. I think that is on the table right now.”
The Rams are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round at SoFi Stadium on Monday.
It goes without saying that a healthy Matthew Stafford—who has been plagued by injuries in recent years—will be key to the Rams’ hopes of upsetting the NFC North giants. This past season, Stafford threw for over 3,700 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 16 games to lead the Rams to a first-place finish in the NFC West.
With the team’s playoff matchup right around the corner, Kelly’s thoughtful move for Stafford should be very much appreciated by the Rams faithful.