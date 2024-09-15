Maxx Crosby Poked Garner Minshew to Fire Him Up After an Interception vs. Ravens
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens 26-23 in Week 2. The Ravens had a 16-6 lead in the second half, but the Raiders scored on their last four possessions of the game to Baltimore with the win.
Gardner Minshew finished with 276 yards and a touchdown, completing 30 of 38 passes. It was an admirable recovery by Minshew after the Raiders punted on their first three possessions and he threw an interception on their fifth possession while Vegas trailed 6-3.
If you wanted, you could point to Maxx Crosby as the reason Minshew was able to get it together. Especially since Crosby wasn't shy about pointing at Minshew after the turnover.
While the Ravens celebrated in the end zone, Crosby started poking his quarterback in the chest, forcefully delivering some kind of encouragement before Minshew hit him on the pads and the two shared a handshake.
Whatever was said obviously worked.