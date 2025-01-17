Maxx Crosby Reveals If He'd Rather Face Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen In Crunch Time
Everything is on the line Sunday night in the Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills playoff tilt. It's a rare career-defining game before the legacy-defining game for both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Opposing defenses should have no interest in facing either in the final minutes of a close game but Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby was asked to chose one during a Good Morning Football appearance on Friday morning.
And to Crosby's credit, he did not duck the tough question.
"I've played both of them," Crosby said. "Both incredible talents ... If I'm on defense I might say I'd rather go against Lamar, with all respect. I mean, they're both incredible but I think Josh Allen has shown over and over again—even in the losses to the Chiefs in those big games in the playoffs—Josh Allen was still having career games, he just didn't have the ball last. I feel like Josh Allen, he's got the clutch gene for sure. He's so dangerous running and throwing the ball."
This is a classic pick your poison situation and no sane person would ever pick poison over a less dangerous drink. Perhaps the most interesting thing about Crosby's comments are that Allen has lost largely because the Bills haven't had the ball last. Which is likely what's going to happen on Sunday as well. And both teams would probably prefer needing a late touchdown than having to prevent a late touchdown.