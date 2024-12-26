Micah Parsons Praises Teammate CeeDee Lamb As ‘QB Proof’
Micah Parsons is a big fan of CeeDee Lamb.
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher praised Lamb, calling him the best wideout he's ever seen and referring to him as "QB-proof."
“He might be the best receiver I’ve seen," Parsons said per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "He’s QB-proof. I’ve seen him get 1,000 (yards) with Andy Dalton. I’ve seen him get 1,000 with Dak Prescott. I’ve seen him get 1,000 with Cooper Rush."
He continued, "You give grace to all these other wide receivers and say they’re not producing because they don’t have their quarterback. CeeDee has shown time and time again that he can do it with anybody throwing him the ball."
That's high praise from Parsons for his teammate.
While everyone around the NFL is questioning a lot about the Cowboys amid a lost season, Lamb put up big numbers before being ruled out for the year with a shoulder injury. He's currently second in the NFL with 101 catches and third with 1,194 receiving yards. He has added six touchdowns as well, and done most of that with starting quarterback Dak Prescott out.
The Cowboys gave Lamb a four-year, $136 million contract extension before the 2024 season with $100 million guaranteed. It's evident the franchise believes the two-time All-Pro is among the best players in the game. Parsons agrees.