Micah Parsons Endorses Possibility of Mike McCarthy Returning to Cowboys in 2025
After three straight 12-5 seasons, Dallas Cowboys fans crossed their fingers for a breakthrough in 2024.
Instead, they got regression—lots of it. The Cowboys are 5-7, ravaged by injuries, and 20th or worse in scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense and total defense.
Naturally, coach Mike McCarthy has taken a lot of the blame in his fifth year. Linebacker Micah Parsons, however, believes that the coach should get another shot at righting the ship.
"I would like a fair shot with everyone back—players, coaches," Parsons said via Todd Archer of ESPN. "The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks."
Parsons, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, offensive guard Zack Martin and quarterback Dak Prescott have all missed time this season.
"In terms of coaching, man, Coach Mike, me and his relationship has always been really good," Parsons said. "I just don't know how the how the business side of it's going to go, you know? (Owner and general manager Jerry Jones) has his own mindset about who he wants to coach. This is his team. I'm kind of just, like, a pawn in this business."
Dallas is scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday evening—before which Parsons's interview with ESPN is scheduled to air.