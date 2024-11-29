Micah Parsons Insists Cowboys Can Make Playoff Push After Thanksgiving Win vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys are still far from a playoff berth—two games back of the Washington Commanders for the NFC's final slot with a slew of teams in their way.
However, they're a little bit closer than they were after beating the New York Giants 27–20 on Thursday.
The measured assessment of the win is that it was a feel-good win over a fading foe that will have little impact on the Cowboys' big-picture fortunes. Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons is not a measured man.
"We know what we got. We know what we can do here," Parsons told Fox's Erin Andrews as the Cowboys celebrated their Thanksgiving victory. "I believe we're gonna turn it around and make a run."
Dallas has five games remaining against the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Commanders. A protracted run isn't impossible, but will be difficult; either way, Parsons seems prepared to embrace the challenge.
"There's been a lot of trash talk out there, talking about, 'What difference can we make?'... I'm telling y'all right now, we're coming," Parsons said.