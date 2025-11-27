SI

Micah Parsons Shares Classy Message Myles Garrett Gave Him Before Thanksgiving Game

Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett have nothing but respect for each other’s game.

Tyler Lauletta

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons had himself a day on Thanksgiving.
/ Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Micah Parsons and the Packers came away with a big win on Thanksgiving, taking down the Lions on the road to complete a season sweep of their NFC North rival.

Parsons himself had a monster day, finishing the game with 2.5 sacks and four QB hits, with many coming at critical times for the Packers.

As it turns out, Parsons got one heck of a pregame message from his fellow All-Pro pass rusher before the game. Speaking with reporters after the win, Parsons said that he exchanged messages with Browns superstar Myles Garrett before kickoff.

“Myles is somebody that’s been so good to me,” Parsons said. “He reached out this morning, was like, ‘I hope you go be great.’”

Parsons and Garrett are the two best players at their position at this point through the 2025 NFL season. Garrett has been a monster, most recently posting three sacks on Raiders quarterback Geno Smith in one of the most dominant individual defensive performances we’ve seen this year.

But Parsons is no slouch, and his 2.5 sacks on Thursday pushed him to 12 sacks on the year, making him the first player in NFL history to clear 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons.

While Parsons and Garrett might be opponents when they meet on the field, they clearly have nothing but respect for each other’s talents.






