Micah Parsons Shares Cowboys Contract Update with The Undertaker While Wearing Big Hat
When one wants the very latest on the contract negotiations between star Dallas Cowboys players and management they tune into The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast, where Micah Parsons put the blame for the delay on the front office.
“We obviously wanted to get done early,” Parsons told The Undertaker. “We want that relief off our backs. But, obviously, ownership is always gonna make it drag out. Lack of communication and that standpoint, but, you know, I just always say, God has me this far, he ain’t done with me yet, so, you know, I just just keep working, keep going, and then when it comes, I’m gonna be ready. But, you know, ain’t gonna be no drop off.”
Parsons made these comments while wearing a very large hat, creating some spectacular video.
Parsons is universally recognized as one of the most impactful defensive weapons in the NFL, having posted at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons. But with both Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby getting big deals this offseason, his asking price may have inflated significantly.
The pass-rusher assuring everyone his production won't drop after a big payday is the smart thing to say and his track record should help assuage any fears Dallas has about a heavy investment. The longer this process takes, the more podcasts he can go on and perfect his messaging.