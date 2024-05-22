Micah Parsons Updates Timeline for Return After Missing Cowboys OTAs
Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons did not show up Tuesday for the first day of voluntary organized team activities.
Although Parsons is still eyeing a new contract, he does plan to be at the team facility very soon.
NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that Parsons told her he will be back in the building next week on Tuesday for media obligations. Parsons also told Slater he will report for Cowboys mandatory minicamp, which begins June 4.
Parsons, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has two years remaining on his rookie contract after the Cowboys exercised his fifth-year option for the 2025 season. But he has been outspoken about his desire for a new contract.
"If they're ready to talk about a deal and get a deal done, I'd be super excited. I'm ready to be a Cowboy for life," Parsons said in February. "This is the team I wanted to be with [pre-draft]. This is the team that I want to win a championship with, and what's meant for me is what's meant for me."
Parsons isn't the only Cowboys star eyeing a new deal.
CeeDee Lamb, the team's leading receiver the past three seasons, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and is looking to cash in on an extension. Lamb also didn't show up to OTAs on Tuesday. Quarterback Dak Prescott is currently scheduled to hit free agency next offseason but said in March that he is "confident" a new agreement will be reached before it expires.
The Cowboys will continue OTAs on Wednesday and Thursday before returning for three more voluntary practices next week.